Exit polls by national media claim that BJP may open an account

May 19, 2019, 10:27 pm IST
Exit polls surveys conducted by six national media claims that the BJP will open its account in the state.
Five surveys predict a landslide victory for UDF. Only one survey conducted by CNN- News 18 give a majority to ruling LDF.

India Today, Times Now, Jan Ki Bat, Zee Voter, Republic Tv, News Nation channels predicts that UDF will make a gain in the general election.

All these surveys claim that BJP will seat from Kerala. NDTV. News Nation and India Today predicts a sure victory for BJP.

India Today Survey claims that Congress-led UDF is winning most of the seats in Kerala. While UDF is tipped to win 15-16 seats, LDF might not get more than 3-4 seats.

