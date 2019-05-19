Exit polls by national media claim that BJP may open an account

Exit polls surveys conducted by six national media claims that the BJP will open its account in the state.

Five surveys predict a landslide victory for UDF. Only one survey conducted by CNN- News 18 give a majority to ruling LDF.

India Today, Times Now, Jan Ki Bat, Zee Voter, Republic Tv, News Nation channels predicts that UDF will make a gain in the general election.

All these surveys claim that BJP will seat from Kerala. NDTV. News Nation and India Today predicts a sure victory for BJP.

India Today Survey claims that Congress-led UDF is winning most of the seats in Kerala. While UDF is tipped to win 15-16 seats, LDF might not get more than 3-4 seats.