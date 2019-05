The exit polls released by various national news channels have predicted a ‘landslide’ victory for the National Democratic Alliance led by BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Times Now exit poll predicted that NDA will get 306 seats and UPA 132, and others will win 104 seats. Republic Tv has predicted 287 seats for NDA and 124 for UPA, others 87 and SP-BSP 26.