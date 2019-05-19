Exit polls results of Kerala announced by national media

The exit polls released by various national media has predicted that the UDF will sweep the Kerala state in the general elections held.

The exit poll released by the India Today has claimed that in Kerala UDF led by Congress will win majority seats. The UDF is likely to win 15 to 16 seats. The ruling LDF will only get 3 – 5 seats. The survey also predicted the possibility of BJP opening an account in the Lok Sabha elections. BJP may win 1 seat in the state.

Times Now channel has claimed that UDF will win 15 seats and ruling LDF will get only 4 seats and BJP will grab 1 seat for the first time in the state.

In the last general election held in 2014, the UDF got 12 seats and LDF won 8 seats.