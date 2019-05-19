Farhan Akhtar Asks Voters Not to Vote For BJP at Bhopal, But he is One Week Late!

Farhan Akhtar, the son of lyricist and leftist Javed Akhtar, wanted to give some important political advice to the people of Bhopal on whom they should not vote but made the folly of not remembering the election dates.

Taking to Twitter, Farhan asked the people to say no to Pragya Thakur, BJP’s Bhopal candidate and he stated that the people of Bhopal should save their city from another “full of gas” tragedy.

“Dear electorate of Bhopal, it’s time for you to save your city from another full-of-gas tragedy. #SayNoToPragya #SayNoToGodse #RememberTheMahatma #ChooseLoveNotHate” he wrote on Twitter.

Farhan seemed to have forgotten the fact that Bhopal already went to the polling booth in the 6th phase of elections, back on 12th May. Social media couldn’t ignore Farhan’s mistake and trolls have flooded about his mistake. Check out some of the tweets.

Dimag to sahi hai? Ya Papa ka Dr Ortho ayurvedic ghutne ka tel khansi ki dawai samajh ke pi gaye ho? Bhopal has already voted on May 12th. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) May 19, 2019

Bhopal mein ho chuke hain bhai. Subah subah chadha lena koi achhi bat nahi hoti. — Sailor (@sailorsmoon) May 19, 2019

This is for 2024 ????? — ????? (Blue Tick) (@onesided_hai) May 19, 2019

When you get paid for your tweet after the election has been held @FarOutAkhtar — Ayush (@ayush2180) May 19, 2019

Lol.. half knowledge is dangerous and funny like in this case. — Amit Pande (@amitlpande) May 19, 2019

And real award goes to @FarOutAkhtar . Election ho bhi gaye . Lagta hai WA message late aya hoga ???? pic.twitter.com/beGorSlmrt — Chowkidar Chintan Shah (@chintan20) May 19, 2019