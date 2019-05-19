Latest NewsIndia

Farhan Akhtar Asks Voters Not to Vote For BJP at Bhopal, But he is One Week Late!

May 19, 2019, 11:05 am IST
Farhan Akhtar, the son of lyricist and leftist Javed Akhtar, wanted to give some important political advice to the people of Bhopal on whom they should not vote but made the folly of not remembering the election dates.

Taking to Twitter, Farhan asked the people to say no to Pragya Thakur, BJP’s Bhopal candidate and he stated that the people of Bhopal should save their city from another “full of gas” tragedy.

“Dear electorate of Bhopal, it’s time for you to save your city from another full-of-gas tragedy. #SayNoToPragya #SayNoToGodse #RememberTheMahatma #ChooseLoveNotHate” he wrote on Twitter.

Farhan seemed to have forgotten the fact that Bhopal already went to the polling booth in the 6th phase of elections, back on 12th May. Social media couldn’t ignore Farhan’s mistake and trolls have flooded about his mistake. Check out some of the tweets.

 

