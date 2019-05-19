Former CPM leader COT Nazeer hacked: ”Will anyone takes a gun to kill a mosquito?”,This is the response of Kodiyeri

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan claimed that CPM has no role in the attacking of COT Nazeer. COT Nazeer, the independent candidate contesting from Vadakara was hacked by three persons at Thalasherry. Nazeer, a former CPM leader and Thalasserry municipal councillor has quit the party after a difference of opinion. He was earlier accused in the attacking of then chief minister Oommen Chandy in Kannur.

Kodiyeri said that the party has no responsibility in the incident. Party has no need to attack anyone only because he stood against the party. Nazeer is not at all an enemy for CPM, he said. ”Will anyone takes a gun to kill a mosquito?”, he added.

K.Muraleedharan, the UDF candidate in Vadakara accused that the CPM is behind the attack. He also asked for a detailed investigation on the matter.