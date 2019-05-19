Latest NewsInternational

Former Prime Minister trapped between life and death

May 19, 2019, 09:15 pm IST
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party accused that the party’s former mcheif and Bangladesh’s former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who is in jail, is trapped between life and death as her health has massively deteriorated over the last week due to an unhealthy environment.

The party demanded the immediate release of the 73-year-old three-time former prime minister. Due to the loneliness and lack of proper treatment, Zia is suffering from various ailments including heart disease, BNP leaders accused.

She is lodged in a 200-year-old prison in Dhaka since February last year, serving a 10-year jail term in two graft cases.

He also claimed that the cases against Zia are “politically motivated”.

