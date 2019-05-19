Grand Alliance or BJP who will lead UP ?: Exit poll predictions

The exit polls released by various media has opinioned that the NDA led by BJP may likely to face a setback in Uttar Pradesh. Although the SP-BSP led grand alliance may not able to get a whopping victory in the state they might fare the best against the BJP, an aggregate of eight exit polls indicate.

The poll of polls gives 44 seats to the BJP and its ally Apna Dal, and 34 seats to the grand alliance. Times Now-VMR, which gives BJP 58 seats, followed closely by the Republic-Jan Ki Baat, which gives it an outer limit of 57. The lowest estimate is from ABP News-Nielson, which gives it 22 seats and 56 to the SP-BSP combine.

BJP has in 2014, won 73 of the state’s 80 seats along with ally Apna Dal. In that election, the Samajwadi Party won five and the Congress 2 seats — that of Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi in Amethi and Rae Bareli.