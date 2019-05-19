India and England are Not Gambhir’s First Favourite For Winning World Cup, Guess Which Country It is

The world cup is all set to start in two weeks and the Indian cricket team are packing their bags to England for the big event with a lot of hope. This Indian cricket team has pretty much all bases covered and is abundant with talent, but former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir does not pick India as the favourites to lift the trophy.

England, considered as a team with high chances of winning the trophy is not Gambhir’s favourite either. In fact, Gambhir has picked both India and England as the second joint-favourites to win the cup while picking Australia as favourites for the title.