Latest NewsSports

India and England are Not Gambhir’s First Favourite For Winning World Cup, Guess Which Country It is

May 19, 2019, 12:01 pm IST
Less than a minute

The world cup is all set to start in two weeks and the Indian cricket team are packing their bags to England for the big event with a lot of hope. This Indian cricket team has pretty much all bases covered and is abundant with talent, but former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir does not pick India as the favourites to lift the trophy.

England, considered as a team with high chances of winning the trophy is not Gambhir’s favourite either. In fact, Gambhir has picked both India and England as the second joint-favourites to win the cup while picking Australia as favourites for the title.

“Australia is my first favourite. They should definitely play the final and their opposition in the final will be between two of my joint second-favourite teams, England and India.” said Gambhir while speaking to a national media.

Tags

Related Articles

BJP MP slammed for taking selfie with victim, comments pour in

Jan 14, 2018, 06:49 am IST

Sexiest Remarks: BJP lodged complain against MLA

Apr 23, 2019, 02:19 am IST
dependent-tax

This country to introduce ‘dependence tax’, Indians will face big financial crisis

Jun 21, 2017, 10:22 am IST

Gujarat minister calls Rahul Gandhi puppy, says will fetch roti thrown by Pakistan

Apr 21, 2019, 04:20 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close