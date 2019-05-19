Italian Open Tennis: Karolina Pliskova wins women’s singles title

In tennis, the fourth-seeded Czech player Karolina Pliskova has won the women’s singles title in Italian open in Rome today.

Karolina Pliskova swept past Britain’s Johanna Konta 6-3, 6-4 to win the WTA Italian Open title. She clinched her 13th career title, in the final major warm-up tournament on clay before French Open starts on Sunday. Pliskova is the 2017 French Open semi-finalist.

Top seeds Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova had pulled out injured during the event, while Roland Garros champion Simona Halep crashed out in her opening match in Italy. Four-time Rome winner Serena Williams also withdrew before the second round as her return after a two-month layoff was cut short when her knee injury flared up.