Latest NewsSports

Italian Open Tennis: Karolina Pliskova wins women’s singles title

May 19, 2019, 11:20 pm IST
Less than a minute

In tennis, the fourth-seeded Czech player Karolina Pliskova has won the women’s singles title in Italian open in Rome today.

Karolina Pliskova swept past Britain’s Johanna Konta 6-3, 6-4 to win the WTA Italian Open title. She clinched her 13th career title, in the final major warm-up tournament on clay before French Open starts on Sunday. Pliskova is the 2017 French Open semi-finalist.

Top seeds Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova had pulled out injured during the event, while Roland Garros champion Simona Halep crashed out in her opening match in Italy. Four-time Rome winner Serena Williams also withdrew before the second round as her return after a two-month layoff was cut short when her knee injury flared up.

Tags

Related Articles

One held in Andra Pradesh in the Goa woman tourist murder case

Apr 28, 2019, 03:20 pm IST

“BJP brought peace to Northeast and paved way for development” says Amit Shah

Apr 5, 2019, 04:35 pm IST

First Flight of India`s Modern Apache Helicopter Completed says, Boeing

Jul 27, 2018, 03:10 pm IST

Tamanna lashes out at the director for his Sexist Comment

Jan 21, 2018, 12:50 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close