The exit poll results announced by News18 and IPSOS has predicted the ruling Left Democratic Front will get a clear leading in the state.

The exit poll has predicted that the LDF will win 13 seat out of 20 seats in the state. UDF may get 9 seats. The BJP will not open an account in the state.

In the last general election held in 2014, the UDF got 12 seats and LDF won 8 seats.