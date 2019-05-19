Latest NewsIndia

Man killed in explosion near Congress MLA’s house

May 19, 2019, 04:07 pm IST
A man was killed in an explosion near Congress MLA’s house in Bengaluru city. The incident occurred in Vyalikaval area in Bengaluru. The Congress MLA Muniratnam’s house is near the area.MLA himself has informed the police about the explosion.

Venkitesh, a local residing in the area were killed. The reason behind the explosion is not clear. The police have started an enquiry. The bomb squad has conducted a thorough examination of the area. Samples collected from the place has been sent to detailed forensic examination.

