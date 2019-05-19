May 1 blast in Gadchiroli was to avenge the growing high-handedness of police says Naxals

The Western Sub-Zonal bureau of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) has now asserted that they have made the May 1 blast in Gadchiroli has the high handedness of the police went growing.

The blasts had resulted in the death of 16 persons, including 15 Quick Response Team (QRT) commandos and one private driver at Jambhulkheda (Lendhari nullah) in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli.

The Naxals have made their claim in the pamphlets. In the pamphlet, the Naxals have claimed that a well-planned conspiracy has been hatched by the Maharashtra police to put intellectuals and social activists behind bars by labelling them as ‘urban Naxals’.