 NDA will form the government, may get 300 +, predicts Republic-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll

The NDA led by BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that they will continue the rule in New Delhi. The Republic-Jan Ki Baat exit poll predicted that the NDA will get a seat share between 295 and 315.

BJP is predicted to secure an estimated seat-share between 254 and 274, with the 264 medians falling eight seats short of the half-way mark. In comparison, in 2014, the BJP had won 282 seats on its own.

The exit poll further predicts that the UPA-led by Congress is likely to win between 122 and 125 seats, with Congress predicted to secure 71 to 74 of these. In 2014, the Congress had fared dismally winning just 44 seats.

The remaining non-NDA and non-UPA parties or ‘Others’ are projected to win 102-125 seats, out of which, the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party ‘Mahagathbandhan’ has been projected to win 21-32 seats (26).

Here are the numbers as per Jan Ki Baat projections:

NDA – 295 to 315 (305) – BJP – 254 to 274 (264)

UPA -.122 to 125 (124) – Indian National Congress – 71 to74 (72)

Others -.102 to125 (113)

In terms of vote share, the NDA is projected to win 41.5% votes out of the BJP is projected to get 34.5% of the total vote-share. The UPA is projected to win 24.5% of the vote-share out of which Congress is projected to win 20.81% vote-share in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The non-NDA and non-UPA parties or ‘Others’ are projected to win a vote-share of 34%.