Raghava Lawrence steps down as director of Akshay-starrer ‘Laaxmi Bomb’

Actor-director Raghava Lawrence, who was recently signed to direct Akshay Kumar starrer Hindi horror-comedy “Laaxmi Bomb”, has opted out of the project as he felt disrespected.
“Laaxmi Bomb” is the remake of highly successful Tamil horror-comedy “Kanchana”, which was directed by Lawrence, who was also the hero in the film.
Less than a month after the project went on floors, Lawrence decided to exit it after the makers unveiled the film’s first look on Saturday without his knowledge.
Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @Advani_Kiara & yours truly!Bursting in cinemas on 5th June,2020?
Fox Star Studios Presents
A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House
Directed by Raghava Lawrence pic.twitter.com/vlXyK4HkNE
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 18, 2019
Lawrence took to Twitter on Saturday to announce that he will be stepping down as director for the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmi Bomb. Lawrence tweeted that he will not be part of this Hindi remake of Kollywood hit Kanchana because he was disrespected and disappointed by the team.
Dear Friends and Fans..!I
In this world, more than money and fame, self-respect is the most important attribute to a person's character. So I have decided to step out of the project, #Laxmmibomb Hindi remake of Kanchana@akshaykumar
@RowdyGabbar @Advani_Kiara pic.twitter.com/MXSmY4uOgR
— Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) May 18, 2019
