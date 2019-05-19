Raghava Lawrence steps down as director of Akshay-starrer ‘Laaxmi Bomb’

Actor-director Raghava Lawrence, who was recently signed to direct Akshay Kumar starrer Hindi horror-comedy “Laaxmi Bomb”, has opted out of the project as he felt disrespected.

“Laaxmi Bomb” is the remake of highly successful Tamil horror-comedy “Kanchana”, which was directed by Lawrence, who was also the hero in the film.

Less than a month after the project went on floors, Lawrence decided to exit it after the makers unveiled the film’s first look on Saturday without his knowledge.

Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @Advani_Kiara & yours truly!Bursting in cinemas on 5th June,2020?

Fox Star Studios Presents

A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House

Directed by Raghava Lawrence pic.twitter.com/vlXyK4HkNE — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 18, 2019

Lawrence took to Twitter on Saturday to announce that he will be stepping down as director for the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmi Bomb. Lawrence tweeted that he will not be part of this Hindi remake of Kollywood hit Kanchana because he was disrespected and disappointed by the team.