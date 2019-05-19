CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Raghava Lawrence steps down as director of Akshay-starrer ‘Laaxmi Bomb’

Raghava Lawrence pulls out of Kanchana remake

Actor-director Raghava Lawrence, who was recently signed to direct Akshay Kumar starrer Hindi horror-comedy “Laaxmi Bomb”, has opted out of the project as he felt disrespected.

“Laaxmi Bomb” is the remake of highly successful Tamil horror-comedy “Kanchana”, which was directed by Lawrence, who was also the hero in the film.

Less than a month after the project went on floors, Lawrence decided to exit it after the makers unveiled the film’s first look on Saturday without his knowledge.

Lawrence took to Twitter on Saturday to announce that he will be stepping down as director for the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmi Bomb. Lawrence tweeted that he will not be part of this Hindi remake of Kollywood hit Kanchana because he was disrespected and disappointed by the team.

 

 

