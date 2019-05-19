Latest NewsIndia

‘Role of Left parties in Lok Sabha’; Exit polls predict left’s prospects

May 19, 2019, 09:02 pm IST
The exit polls released by various news channels and media today has predicted that the mainstream left parties may face a huge electoral setback in the country.

Four exit polls have said the Left Front will draw a blank in West Bengal where they won two seats out of the total 42 in 2014. In Kerala, where the LDF is in power, exit polls say their numbers will be reduced to three to five seats.

The left parties have been staring at an electoral decline. In 2014, the CPM managed a win just nine seats across the country. In 2009, the CPM won 16 seats. Their vote share also declined from 5.33% in 2009 to just 3.2% in 2014. The CPI has one member in the Lok Sabha.

