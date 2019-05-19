Sprinter Dutee Chand Acknowledges Being in Same-Sex Relationship

Dutee Chand, the 100 m record holder and winner of two silver medals at the 2018 Asian Games, has now also become the first Indian sports star to acknowledge to be a part of a same-sex relationship.

Dutee Chand revealed that she is in a relationship with a girl from her hometown Chaka Gopalpur in Orissa. She did not reveal the identity of her lover though as she thought it would make her the centre of needless attention.

“I have found someone who is my soulmate. I believe everyone should have the freedom to be with whoever they decide they want to be with. I have always supported the rights of those who want to be in a same-sex relationship. It is an individual person’s choice. Currently, my focus is on the World Championships and the Olympic Games but in the future I would like to settle down with her,” Dutee told a national media.

“I have always believed that everyone should have the freedom to love. There is no greater emotion than love and it should not be denied. The Supreme Court of India has also struck down the old law. I believe nobody has the right to judge me as an athlete because of my decision to be with who I want. It is a personal decision, which should be respected. I will continue to strive to win medals for India at international meets,” Dutee added.