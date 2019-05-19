The iconic game show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” has been cancelled after 20 years

The Iconic game show ” Who wants to be a Millionaire has now been cancelled after 20 years. The game was a phenomenon in its initial network run on ABC and has aired indication since 2002.

After a successful 17-year run, ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ will not return in national syndication for the 2019-20 season,” a representative for the show said in a statement issued to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show is produced by Valleycrest Productions and distributed by Disney ABC Home Entertainment and Television Distribution.

“Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” also had an Indian television adaptation in “Kaun Banega Crorepati?”, hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.