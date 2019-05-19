This online website is under trouble for selling mats imprinted of Hindu Gods

The American e-trailer Wayfair is now under fire for selling the bath mats depicting the figures of Hindu Gods. Amazone was earlier slammed for selling similar items.

The Boston-based Wayfair that sells home goods, has been stocking bath mats with not just Lord Ganesha figurines but also with Lord Shiva’s imprints on it, the American Bazaar reported on Saturday.

Yoga Asian Lord with Third Eye Bath Rugby East Urban Home”, and “Asian Face of Elephant Lord Bath Rug.” it depicted in the website

In the past, too, there were complaints about Wayfair selling the Hindu Gods imprinted bath rugs.

Last week, a petition was launched against Amazon for selling bath mats, floor mats and toilet covers depicting the Ganesha.