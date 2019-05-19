Latest NewsNEWS

VIRAL WATCH; Arnold Schwarzenegger attacked from behind in South Africa for this shocking reason

May 19, 2019, 09:00 am IST
The Hollywood action king and the eight times MR Olympia who was also the former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger was attacked from behind when he was attending a function in South Africa.

Schwarzenegger was appearing at the Arnold Classic Africa Festival in Sandton, Johannesburg when he was attacked by a man who ran towards him and delivered a jumping high kick to the Terminator’s upper back, causing him to stumble into the crowd of people next to him.

The attacker fell to the ground after making contact with the former bodybuilder. He was removed from the Sandton Convention Centre by security guards.

