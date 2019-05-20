12 suspected militants killed by security forces after bus bombing

In the Egyptian capital city, Cairo, 12 suspected militants were killed in police raids. Security forces carried out a raid in an apartment where explosive devices were reportedly being made.

These forces were shot at and responded, which left seven dead among the group. The dead had links with the Muslim Brotherhood.

In another such raid in Cairo’s Al-Shorouk neighborhood, five suspected militants were killed in an exchange of fire. Weapons and ammunition were seized in the two apartments.

A statement released by the Interior Ministry of Egypt did not directly link the raids to yesterday’s attack in which a roadside bomb hit a tourist bus near the famed Giza pyramids.

Egyptian authorities led a crackdown on Muslim Brotherhood members after the military overthrew Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013.