Amul Increases milk price by 2 per litre from tomorrow

The Diary major Amul has now asserted that they will increase the milk prices by 2 Rs from tomorrow as there was an increase in the production cost.

Milk prices were last revised two years back in March 2017, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells milk and milk products under the Amul brand, said in a statement.

The new price will come into effect from May 21 onwards and on all six brands being sold in major markets of Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, West Bengal, Kolkata, Uttaranchal, Maharashtra and other states, the GCMMF said in a statement.

The revised price of 500 millilitre (ml) pack of ‘Amul Gold’ in Ahmedabad will be Rs 27, ‘Amul Shakti’ at Rs 25, ‘Amul Taaza’ at Rs 21 and ‘Amul Diamond’ at Rs 28, it said.

This increase in milk prices by Rs 2 per litre has happened after a gap of two years with an aim to provide remunerative milk purchase price to our milk producers owing to drop in milk production and increase in cost of production,” GCMMF said.