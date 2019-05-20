Bindhu Ammini predicts about  election result of K.Surendran and LDF

Bindhu Ammini, the women activist who entered the Sabarimala temple after the Supreme Court of Indian lifted the ban on women of the certain age group in entering the hill shrine, has come forward with a prediction about the ruling Left front’s election prospects in Kerala.

She thorough her social media handle expressed her opinion about the verdict of general elections. She on her Facebook page shared a post on which she says that the ruling LDF will get at least 8 seats from the state. She also predicted that K.Surendran, the BJP leader who stood in the front of Sabarimala protest and was jailed by the government will be in the third position in Pathanamthitta.

The BJP leader is contesting from Pathanamthitta constituency and the BJP is claiming that the seat will be won by BJP.