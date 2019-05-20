Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Chandrababu and Mamatha holds 45 minture long meeting likely for “Mahagatbandhan” (Grand Alliance); Details Inside

May 20, 2019, 08:12 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Andra Pradesh CM and the TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu has held meeting with the West Bengal Minister Mamatha Banerjee at her residence here on Monday. Reports are asserting that the meeting would be likely for the formation of a non -BJP government at the centre in the case of a hung verdict.

Both of them hold a 45 long minute meeting. on the future strategies of the “Mahagatbandhan” (Grand Alliance), the highly-placed sources said.

It was decided at today’s meeting that a detailed discussion will be held among other political players of the Mahagatbandhan in the event of a hung verdict after the poll results are declared on May 23, the sources said. The decision on Banerjee going to New Delhi would also be taken after May 23, the sources said. Naidu, who is making efforts to bring together opposition leaders against the BJP, left for New Delhi after the meeting. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav telephoned Banerjee during the day and discussed the proposed strategy of the “Mahagathbandhan”, the sources said.

