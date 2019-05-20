Latest NewsNEWS

Differently-abled man delivers food on tricycle; video goes viral

May 20, 2019, 04:16 pm IST
Food delivery executives making it through the traffic is not an uncommon scene in the city nowadays. However, the video of a zomato delivery man has now gone viral. The zomato delivery man is identified as Ramu is a differently abled man who is using a hand-powered tricycle to deliver the food.

The company too retweeted the video as it went viral and called him a “superhero”.

