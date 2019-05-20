Eiffel Tower evacuated after climber spotted on the monument

The company that operates Eiffel Tower informed that the Tower was evacuated after a person was spotted climbing up the Paris landmark.

“A climber has been spotted. It’s the standard procedure: We have to stop the person, and in that case, we evacuate the tower,” an official of the company informed the media.

In October 2017, a young man ventured out on one of the beams and threatened to jump before police were able to convince him to come back. In 2012, a British man managed to climb to the very top of the 324-meter-high tower before plunging to his death.

Nearly seven million people a year visit the tower, which last week celebrated its 130th anniversary.