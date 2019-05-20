Latest NewsInternational

Eiffel Tower evacuated after climber spotted on the monument

May 20, 2019, 11:06 pm IST
Less than a minute

The company that operates Eiffel Tower informed that the Tower was evacuated after a person was spotted climbing up the Paris landmark.

“A climber has been spotted. It’s the standard procedure: We have to stop the person, and in that case, we evacuate the tower,” an official of the company informed the media.

In October 2017, a young man ventured out on one of the beams and threatened to jump before police were able to convince him to come back. In 2012, a British man managed to climb to the very top of the 324-meter-high tower before plunging to his death.

Nearly seven million people a year visit the tower, which last week celebrated its 130th anniversary.

Tags

Related Articles

BJP to have massive victory If Loksabha elections are held Today says Opinion survey

Jan 25, 2018, 07:56 pm IST

Pictures of Apple iPhone XS Leaked before Official Launch: See Pic

Aug 31, 2018, 03:34 pm IST

School teacher arrested offering good grades in return for exchange of sex

Nov 17, 2017, 05:07 pm IST

Bhojpuri Actress Shweta Sharma’s Belly Dance Video Goes Viral: Watch

Jul 15, 2018, 04:15 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close