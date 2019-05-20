Latest NewsIndia

India Today – Axis withdraw exit poll due to errors

May 20, 2019
India Today – Axis My India Poll has withdrawn it’s webpages as the exit polls were found with many factual errors. Now the web page is not found on the internet. It is shown that ‘404 not found’. Also, the prediction about the seat sharing of various parties is not shown now.

The name of 5 Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand was entered wrongly. Also, it is predicted that Congress will win from Chennai Central. But in Chennai Central Congress is not contesting. Here DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran is fighting against PMK.

Also earlier it was shown that in Sikkim, SDF will win in the seat. But later it was changed that SKM will win from the seat. Also, the vote share of the Sikkim Lok Sabha seat was also deleted.

