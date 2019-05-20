Ivory Possession Case: Chief Justice’s daughter appeared for Mohanlal

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi’s daughter appeared for Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in Kerala High Court. Advocate Reshmi Gogoi appeared for Mohanlal in the ivory possession case registered against him. She appeared as Mohanlal’s counsel cannot appear today for him.

A case was registered against Mohanlal for keeping elephant tusks in a home without having consent from the forest department. The court has earlier pointed out that there is a primary charge against him. The High Court bench headed by Cheif Justice has observed that the actor has no prior consent from the forest department to keep the valuable in his custody.

The Kerala High Court made this observation on a PIL submitted by A.A.Poulose. The High Court has sought an explanation from the forest department on the plea that asked the department to speed up the investigation against the actor. The plea also requested to cancel the consent given to keep the ivory in the custody of Mohanlal by Chief Conservator of Forest.

The Income Tax Department seized 4 elephant tusks from his house in Ernakulam on 2012 June. The tusks were hand over to Forest department. And the forest department has lodged a case against the actor. But in 2015, at the time of Oommen Chandy government, a consent to keep the valuables were given to the actor.

The Vigilance court in Muvattuppuzha has ordered an inquiry against Mohanlal and Then minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, Mohanlal approached HC questioning this. The HC has canceled the vigilance court order.