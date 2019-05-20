Latest NewsNEWS

Kamal Haasan granted anticipatory bail in connection with Godse remark

May 20, 2019, 04:59 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Madurai bench of the Madras high court on Monday has granted the actor turned politician, Kamal Hassan the anticipatory bail in connection with the case filed against him for his remarks on the Nathuram Godse during his campaign speech. The remark was made last week after he said “free India’s first extremist was a Hindu”, in reference to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse.

The case against the Hassan has been registered under the sections 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),

Bypolls to Aravakurichi were held on May 19, and the results will be declared along with the Lok Sabha election results on May 23.

