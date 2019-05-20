Kanaka Durga who entered Sabarimala temple writes a poem about the experience

Kanaka Durga, the women activist who entered the Sabarimala temple after the apex court of India, Supreme Court removed the ban on the women on certain age group for entering the temple is a controversial figure in the state.

A government employee who works with civil supplies corporation has been ousted from her home after she becomes the first women who entered the hill shrine. She had lodged a complaint against her mother in law that she physically assault her. Later she was denied entrance to her home and she was transferred to a rescue home. Her husband approached court demanding a divorce from her. She has been allowed police protection.

Now the women activist has come forward with a literary experiment. She has written a poem about the experience she enjoyed while entering the temple and other socio-political situation after the Supreme Court verdict.

She on her Facebook page has shared the poem.

