Keralites are well educated so BJP will never get any seat there: Congress’s Udit Raj

The Congress leader Udit Raj has now asserted that the BJP party in Kerala has not got any chance to prove their worth in Kerala. He has also asserted that as the people are more educated in Kerala when compared to other states the saffron party won’t be having a better chance of winning a seat here.

BJP has never won even a single seat in Kerala, do you know why? Because the people in Kerala are educated and not blind followers he asserted.

Udit Raj’s statement has come a day after the exit poll results of the Lok Sabha Election 2019 were announced. According to India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll Result, the Congress-led UDF is way ahead of others. The exit poll results have predicted that while the UDF is expected to win 15-16 of 20 Lok Sabha seats, the CPI-M led LDF is expected to get only 3-5 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala.