Learn these 7 driving skills for better mileage ; Details Inside

NO special skill is needed for getting better mileage from your vehicle but you need a little care in driving. Everyone wishes to get better mileage and fuel efficiency without spending much investment. Follow these seven driving hacks for getting better milage from your vehicle.

1. Be patient while you drive. Do not use unnecessary brakes or sudden acceleration while driving. This will lead to excessive consumption of petrol thus affecting the fuel efficiency of the vehicle.

2. Do constant service without any lapse. Getting all services done correctly will help you to have better fuel efficiency.

3. Check Tyre Pressure

4. Do not turn on the Vehicle engine if you are while on stop. Many among us keep thinking that turning off the engine while not driving will save fuel. This is wrongly interpreted. KIndly turn off the Vehicle while not running.

5. Find the shortest distance for the travel

6. Make use of the cruise system in your vehicle. Cruise system in your vehicle allows the driver to increase the fuel efficiency of the Vehicle.

7. Take care about the resistance made by the car when the speed increases, this has a great influence over the fuel economy