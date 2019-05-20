Mahesh Bhatt’s ‘Sadak 2’ to release in July 2020

Bollywood veteran director Mahesh Bhatt’s new film starring his daughter Alia Bhatt in the lead role, ‘Sadak 2’ will be released on July 2020. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in main roles. “Sadak 2”, is the sequel to 1991 film ‘Sadak’.

The makers of the film Fox Star Studios announced the new release date of the film on Monday. It was earlier supposed to open on March 25, 2020.

Mahesh Bhatt, who also directed the original film, is returning to the director’s chair after almost two decades with the follow-up. It also marks his first collaboration with daughter Alia. “Sadak” revolved around a taxi driver (Sanjay) trying to rescue the woman he loves (Pooja) from a brothel.