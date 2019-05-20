Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

National Women Commission sends notice to Vivek Oberoi for controversial meme on Aishwarya Rai

May 20, 2019, 08:01 pm IST
The National Commission for women has now sent notice to the Vivek Oberoi over his controversial post. The actor has compared Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s personal life with the Lok Sabha elections exit polls.

Oberoi, who had reportedly dated the actor-former Miss World in the early 2000s, posted a meme featuring her with husband Abhishek, daughter Aaradhya and Salman Khan.

Claiming the post “misogynistic”, NCW demanded an explanation from the actor, who is currently promoting his upcoming film “PM Narendra Modi.

“..the post made is extremely offensive, unethical and shows disrespect towards the dignity and respect of women in general,” the notice reads highlighting that the Twitter post was carrying a picture of a minor girl (Rai’s daughter).

