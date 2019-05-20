Latest NewsIndia

”ON 23rd …I BELIEVE CITIZENS will PROVE it WRONG”: Actor Prakash Raj on exit polls

May 20, 2019, 07:02 pm IST
Less than a minute
prakash-raj-launches-attack-against-bjp-once-again

Actor Prakash Raj has slammed and declined the exit polls released by the national media yesterday. He through his social media handle shared a video and wrote his message. He in his Twitter and Facebook page shared his opinion about the exit polls.

He wrote, ” With the EXIT POLLS ….Let some DAY DREAM that NIGHTMARE will come back. But ON 23 rd …I BELIEVE CITIZENS will PROVE it WRONG ..till then let’s sing n celebrate…what BAPU JI Taught us …pls retweet n share”.

The exit polls released by the national media yesterday unanimously predicted that the NDA alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain the power in the national capital. All most all exit polls surveys claimed that the NDA will get a clear cut majority in the Lok Sabha.

 

With the EXIT POLLS ….Let some DAY DREAM that NIGHTMARE will come back. But ON 23 rd …I BELIEVE CITIZENS will PROVE it WRONG ..till then let’s sing n celebrate…what BAPU JI Taught us …pls retweet n share ???

Gepostet von Prakash Raj am Sonntag, 19. Mai 2019

Tags

Related Articles

Police raided illegal spa and massage parlor and 6 sex workers arrested

Dec 11, 2017, 01:43 pm IST

Breaking News…!! AAP-BJP War

Jan 30, 2018, 10:36 am IST

India starts mega project to build 6 Nuclear-Powered Submarines

Dec 2, 2017, 06:28 am IST

This Video From Asteroid 280 Million Kilometres Away is Too Awesome to Miss

Sep 28, 2018, 05:58 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close