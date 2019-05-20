”ON 23rd …I BELIEVE CITIZENS will PROVE it WRONG”: Actor Prakash Raj on exit polls

Actor Prakash Raj has slammed and declined the exit polls released by the national media yesterday. He through his social media handle shared a video and wrote his message. He in his Twitter and Facebook page shared his opinion about the exit polls.

He wrote, ” With the EXIT POLLS ….Let some DAY DREAM that NIGHTMARE will come back. But ON 23 rd …I BELIEVE CITIZENS will PROVE it WRONG ..till then let’s sing n celebrate…what BAPU JI Taught us …pls retweet n share”.

The exit polls released by the national media yesterday unanimously predicted that the NDA alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain the power in the national capital. All most all exit polls surveys claimed that the NDA will get a clear cut majority in the Lok Sabha.