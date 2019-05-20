Police arrests man with fake currency notes

Today the Mumbai police have arrested a man with fake currency notes and stolen mobiles in Mumbra area of Mumbai’s central sun urban area in Thane district. Jasim alias Vasim Salim Shaikh, aged 42 was arrested with 14 stolen mobile phones and fake currency notes of Rs 1.46 lakh face value.

Mumbai police seized new notes of the Rs 500 denomination worth Rs 1.46 lakh. The police action was followed after getting a g information from central investigation agencies.

A case has been registered against him under sections 489 (B) (to use forged currency notes as genuine) and 34 (acts of common intention) as per the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further probe is underway. Shaikh was produced in a local court, which remanded him in police custody till May 24.