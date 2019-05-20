Remarks on Godse: BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur takes ‘vow of Silence’

BJP candidate from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Pragya Singh Thakur today informed media persons that she will undertake a ‘moun vrat’ or ‘vow of silence’ from today to May 23. She said that she is taking this vow to atone her controversial remarks and comments.

“After the election procedures, it is now time for contemplation and thinking. If my words have hurt patriots in the country, then I apologise and I will strictly follow a vow of silence in accordance with public life for 21 prahar (around three days) to atone for them,” Pragya Thakur tweeted in Hindi.

?????? ?????????? ?? ??????? ?? ??? ?? ????? ??? ??,

?? ????? ???? ?????? ?? ????? ????????? ?? ??? ??? ?????? ?? ?? ??? ????? ???????? ??? ?? ????????? ???? ?? ??????? ?? ??????? ????????? ???? 21 ????? ?? ??? ? ???? ???????? ?? ??? ????

???? ? — Pragya Singh Thakur – Sadhvi (@HinduSannyasin) May 20, 2019

Thakur stirred controversy by saying that Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi. She said that Godse was “a patriot, is a patriot, and will remain a patriot those who call him a terrorist should look within they will get a reply in this election.

Before that, the 49-year old had said in April that former chief of the Mumbai anti-terrorist squad Hemant Karkare was killed because of her “curse”

Pragya Singh Thakur is the prime accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case. In the Malegaon bomb blasts around six people were killed and 100 people were injured.