Rohtang Pass reopened

The Border Road Organisation (BRO) reponed Rohtang Pass, in Himachal Pradesh, the gateway to Lahaul and Spiti valley.

A large number of Lahaul residents, living in the Kullu-Manali area had a sigh of relief as one has to travel through the Rohtang Pass to commute between Kullu and Lahaul valley.

The district administration has restricted the movement of tourist vehicles towards the Pass for safety reasons.

Rohtang Pass is a high mountain pass on the ‘Eastern Pir Panjal Range of the Himalayas’ around 51 km from Manali. It connects the Kullu Valley with the Lahaul and Spiti Valleys of Himachal Pradesh, India. The pass is open from May to November. It is not particularly high or difficult to cross on foot by Himalayan standards, but it has a well-deserved reputation for being dangerous because of unpredictable snowstorms and blizzards