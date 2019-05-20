‘Sexy Durga row’: Filmmaker Sanl Kumar Sasidharan slams Parvathy

Award Winning Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has criticized Malayalam actress Parvathy for her comments against him.

Earlier Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has criticised Parvathy for her double stands in responding to issues. She who was awarded as the best actress in India International Film Festival in Goa has kept silent about the award-winning Malayalam film ‘Sexy Durga’, which was banned from screening in the Goa festival. The director Sanal has slammed her silence in that issue.

In a recent interview given to a media, Parvathy has replied to this controversy. For this, the filmmaker has given a reply through his social media handle.

Read His Full Facebook Post: