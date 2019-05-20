Latest NewsBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty surges to record closing

May 20, 2019, 04:33 pm IST
In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices today registered a record surge. The benchmark indices rose to their record gains after the exit polls released by national media predicted the return of Narendra Modi led NDA to rule again the country.

The BSE Sensex rose high by 1421.90 points or 3.75% to close its trading. It touched 39,352.67. The Sensex opened higher by 770 points and never came down during trading hours. It touched the day’s highest at 39,412.56 points.

The NSE Nifty surged 421.10 points or 3.69% and ended trading at 11,828.25.

The banking, automobiles, financial, and realty sector led the upward rally. The top gainers in the market were Indiabulls Housing Finance, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Grasim Industries, L& T, and HDFC. On the other hand Zee Entertainments, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Dr.Reddys Labs were top losers.

