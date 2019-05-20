KeralaLatest NewsNEWS

This Facebook Post from Kummanam Rajashekaran is getting attention

May 20, 2019, 06:23 pm IST


NDA government will be hailing once again in the nation as asserted by the exit poll results. Though it was asserted that UDF will reign in Kerala it was also asserted that the BJP will open their account in the state. It was made clear that Kummanam Sajashekaeran has a wide chance in this 2019 Lok Sabha election as per the current reports. He has also asserted the support.

Now the veteran leader has visited the famous temple in Kollam. The Facebook post regarding the same is getting viral on the Internet.

