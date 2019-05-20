Vivek Oberoi criticized in social media for sharing meme about Aishwarya Rai

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has been severely criticized in social media for a meme he has shared in the social media.

The actor who portrayed the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a biopic based on the life of Narendra Modi has shared a meme about former Miss World and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai.

The meme was shared with a caption ” No politics here….just life ”. And he introduced the actress with a caption that Salman Khan (Opinion Poll), Vivek Oberoi ( Exit Poll) and Abhishek Bachan ( Result).

Aishwarya Rai has been in a relationship with Salaman Khan earlier. Later the couple breaks up and the actress then started a relationship with Vivek Oberoi. But the actress then married Abhishek Bachan.

That's quite in bad taste… Show some respect for women ! — Kamlesh Sutar (@kamleshsutar) May 20, 2019

Extremely absurd of you to tweet this!! Disappointing! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) May 20, 2019

Who ever named you "Vivek", was that person in Sarcastic mood while naming you ?? — Sarcasm™ (@SarcasticRofl) May 20, 2019

Plz. Don't spread this pics its demeaning to a woman N a torture to her child too.. Plz a humble request — RiA (@RiaRevealed) May 20, 2019