Vivek Oberoi criticized in social media for sharing meme about Aishwarya Rai

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has been severely criticized in social media for a meme he has shared in the social media.
The actor who portrayed the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a biopic based on the life of Narendra Modi has shared a meme about former Miss World and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai.
The meme was shared with a caption ” No politics here….just life ”. And he introduced the actress with a caption that Salman Khan (Opinion Poll), Vivek Oberoi ( Exit Poll) and Abhishek Bachan ( Result).
Haha! ? creative! No politics here….just life ??
Credits : @pavansingh1985 pic.twitter.com/1rPbbXZU8T
— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 20, 2019
Aishwarya Rai has been in a relationship with Salaman Khan earlier. Later the couple breaks up and the actress then started a relationship with Vivek Oberoi. But the actress then married Abhishek Bachan.
That's quite in bad taste… Show some respect for women !
— Kamlesh Sutar (@kamleshsutar) May 20, 2019
Extremely absurd of you to tweet this!! Disappointing!
— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) May 20, 2019
Who ever named you "Vivek", was that person in Sarcastic mood while naming you ??
— Sarcasm™ (@SarcasticRofl) May 20, 2019
Plz. Don't spread this pics its demeaning to a woman N a torture to her child too.. Plz a humble request
— RiA (@RiaRevealed) May 20, 2019
Disgusting and classless. https://t.co/GUB7K6dAY8
— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 20, 2019
