Vivek Oberoi criticized in social media for sharing meme about Aishwarya Rai

May 20, 2019, 07:42 pm IST
Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has been severely criticized in social media for a meme he has shared in the social media.

The actor who portrayed the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a biopic based on the life of Narendra Modi has shared a meme about former Miss World and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai.

The meme was shared with a caption ” No politics here….just life ”. And he introduced the actress with a caption that Salman Khan (Opinion Poll), Vivek Oberoi ( Exit Poll) and Abhishek Bachan ( Result).

Aishwarya Rai has been in a relationship with Salaman Khan earlier. Later the couple breaks up and the actress then started a relationship with Vivek Oberoi. But the actress then married Abhishek Bachan.

