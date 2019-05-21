3 transgenders arrested for chopping off man’s genitals in UP

Three transgenders have been arrested on Monday after a 22-year-old man accused them of chopping off his genitals in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The victim is a band performer in marriages The three accused had allegedly kidnapped him from a wedding using sedatives and after cutting off his private parts, they kept him in chains but he managed to escape.

“The complainant said he had gone to perform at a marriage function in Rajepur area of Farrukhabad on May 8 where transgenders Varsha, Ramu and Nahe befriended him and offered him tea laced with sedative,” the SP said.