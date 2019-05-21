“Congress Cannot go Ahead with their Lax Attitude, if they have to take on BJP” Check Out What Mullapally Ramachandran Said

There are just a few more hours to go before the results of the Loksabha elections to arrive and most of the exit polls which came out so far predicts a thumping victory for ruling NDA. UPA is predicted to have an upper hand in Kerala, as expressed in many Exit Polls and Congress president of Kerala- Mullapally Ramachandran spoke about the need to tighten its game to encounter CPI(M) and BJP.

Mullapally Ramachandran said that there will be a complete reconstitution of Congress party. The preliminary discussions on the same have already been initiated.

“We cannot go ahead without this reconstruction. When we are encountering CPI(M) and BJP backed by RSS’ organizational skills, Congress cannot go ahead with their lax attitude” said Mr. Mullapally Ramachandran.

Congress President for the state of Kerala also said that he is not going after Exit Poll results. “We understood that there will be a wave in favour of UDF when we campaigned. That is the emotion of the people”.

Mullapally also added that BJP will not open its account in Kerala.