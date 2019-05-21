Latest NewsNEWS

Dutee Chand: “My own sister is blackmailing me, she asked me for Rs 25 lakh”

May 21, 2019, 08:41 pm IST
Indian sprinter Duttee Chand said that her sister is blackmailing her because of which she came out in public about her same-sex relationship.

Duttee said, “My own sister is blackmailing me, she asked me for Rs 25 lakh. She had once beaten me, I’d reported to the police.”

“Since she was blackmailing me, I was forced to come out about my relationship,” she added.

