A major fire broke out in the capital city. The fire broke out at the Chellam Umbrella Mart near Power House Road. The incident happened Tuesday morning at 9.45 am. Efforts are being taken by the fire force to douse the fire.

Five units of the fire force have reached the spot. People are being evacuated taking into account the dangerous situation. Fire force officials informed that there was no one in the building. Transportation has been disrupted.