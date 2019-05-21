Questions raised over transportation of EVMs without proper care; Video Inside

There have been allegations that there are illegal attempts to make corruption in EVMs. The reports have asserted that there are strong agitations from the opposition government in the states of Bihar, UP, Punjab and Haryana. There are video clips which show that the EVMs are transported without any proper care with no legal authorities. From the videos, it can be clearly seen that the EVMS are transported in Lorries and Autorikshaws.

Day by day the the country’s Doubt is being more strong about the manipulation of the EVMs

I can't post here, hundreds of all such kind of annoying videoes which I m getting on my mail, whatsapp and twitter etc