UAE denies rumour of plane crash in Dubai

May 21, 2019, 10:24 am IST
The United Arab Emirates General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has dismissed as fake news the rumours circulating on social media about a plane crash in Dubai.

The GCAA affirms that it is the sole authenticated source of information related to aviation sector in the UAE, the authority said in a statement.

The authority also warned public not to circulate rumours through social media.

