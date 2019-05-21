UAE denies rumour of plane crash in Dubai

The United Arab Emirates General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has dismissed as fake news the rumours circulating on social media about a plane crash in Dubai.
The GCAA affirms that it is the sole authenticated source of information related to aviation sector in the UAE, the authority said in a statement.
The authority also warned public not to circulate rumours through social media.
