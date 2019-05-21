Will Sabarimala issue help BJP in Kerala ? Read to know what Exit poll says

Exit polls, however, have shown that the vote share gap between BJP and the congress especially in the constituency under which the temple falls – is sizeable. Having said that, it is true the BJP has managed to butt into the constituency coming second, with the Left Front third.

To be more precise the exit poll has asserted that Sabarimala issue will not help BJP in Kerala.

First post has reported that the BJP’s vote share has increased to 16 per cent from 10 per cent during the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Thiruvananthapuram seems to be the only seat from where the BJP may win. The party stood as runner-up in 2014 in Thiruvananthapuram. The state president of the BJP, Kummanam Rajashekharan, has contested against Shashi Tharoor of the Congress these elections.

As Firstpost reports, the projected victory of Rajashekharan is not attributed to the Sabarimala protests but to the overall rise of the BJP in the state.

Actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi’s constituency—Thrissur has also seen an increase in the BJP’s vote share. This is more because of Gopi’s stardom.

The exit polls have not indicated any significant increase in the BJP’s vote share. Palakkad, a constituency the BJP was confident of, has recorded a dip in its vote share of 3 per cent.