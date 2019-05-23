Doordarshan shortlists five logo designs from more than 10,000 entries

The iconic Doordarshan logo will soon be a thing of past as the state-owned broadcaster has shortlisted five logo designs from more than 10,000 entries.

“Doordarshan Logo Contest – Here are the top 5 logo designs selected out of more than 10,000 entries,” Prasar Bharti said in a tweet as it shared a picture of the five logos shortlisted from more than 10,000 entries.

Doordarshan’s decision to change the logo, said to symbolise the human eye, is being seen as a step to connect aggressively with the youth while preserving the “nostalgia” associated with the DD brand.

The state-owned broadcaster has begun the process of replacing the current logo which it has been using since 1959.

Doordarshan, which runs 23 channels across the country, floated a logo design contest, the winner of which will get a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

“The Doordarshan brand and the logo evokes nostalgia in certain generation of the country. Today, the county’s population largely comprises people below 30 years of age and they don’t share the same memory that the earlier generation has of Doordarshan,” Shashi S Vempati, Chief Executive Officer, Prasar Bharati, which runs the Doordarshan and All India Radio had said.