Counting of votes across 542 Lok Sabha constituencies has begun and early signs show BJP surging ahead. BJP led NDA is now leading with a total of 151 seats across India while Kummanam Rajasekharan has managed to keep his lead at Thiruvananthapuram right from the beginning. The former Mizoram Governor is leading by a vote of 177 seats.

NDA is now leading at 159 seats across India while UPA has only managed to get 59 seats so far.